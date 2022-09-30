The Area News

Businesses are raising money for the McGrath Foundation and breast cancer awareness by turning pink

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated September 30 2022 - 7:17am, first published 5:00am
Businesses across the city are painting the town pink to raise money for the McGrath Foundation. Photo by Cai Holroyd

The annual 'Pink Up Griffith' campaign is back in full swing from October 1, running a month-long effort to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer support organisation - The McGrath Foundation.

Local News

