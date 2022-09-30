The annual 'Pink Up Griffith' campaign is back in full swing from October 1, running a month-long effort to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer support organisation - The McGrath Foundation.
The campaign asks businesses around Griffith to decorate in pink, or create pink window displays to show support for those impacted by the world's most common cancer.
A competition run by the radio stations Hit 99.7 and Triple M this year encourages businesses to take part with a $500 travel voucher - for the business voted on by the community.
The campaign is run every year by Griffith Real Estate since 2016, raising funds for The McGrath Foundation. This year, the goal to hit is $80,000.
Tayla Hammond, one of the organisers, said that the target was based on money made a few years ago pre-COVID.
"A couple years before COVID, we made $85,000 but that was before COVID so now the goal is $80,000," she explained.
"We've already raised $5000 and it hasn't started yet so we'll see what happens."
They're not the only business getting on board, with major sponsors including Calabria Family Wines, Strawberries on Ice and Middy's Electrical who will host a "Tradies helping the Ladies" barbecue on October 13.
In addition to the barbecue, a 'Ladies Night' will be held at Cocoa and Bean on October 21 offering a live auction, raffle prizes, live entertainment and food.
"We're encouraging all other businesses to hold their own fundraising initiatives... it's still early days but a few people have started picking up," Ms Hammond said.
Of course, you don't have to be a business to help.
"You can make a donation, they can hold their own fundraising things - you don't have to be a business."
"It doesn't have to be money, it can just be raising awareness and making sure everyone knows about it," added other organiser, Alivia Irvine.
Tony Santolin from Griffith Real Estate said that they were inspired by the 2016 campaign from Hugh Bateman and the pink tractor that travelled from Mudgee to Griffith before going on to Canberra and Sydney.
"It's a cause that's easy for us to sell. It's touched nearly everybody," Mr Santolin added.
More information is available at Pink Up Griffith's facebook page or at Griffith Real Estate.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith.
