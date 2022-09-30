The Area News

Griffith Regional Aquatic Leisure Centre is ready and keen for the summer season

September 30 2022 - 3:00am
Fitness Club Coordinator Casey Payne, Senior Pool Attendant Tim Rice, Splash Swim School Coordinator Corinne Farronato, Lifeguard Piper Stewart and Manager Craig Tilston. Photo is contributed

Despite forecasts of a wetter season than usual, the Griffith pool is ready for the warmer months.

Local News

