Despite forecasts of a wetter season than usual, the Griffith pool is ready for the warmer months.
The Griffith Regional Aquatic Leisure Centre is ready for the summer season, beginning on October 4 with the re-opening of the 50 metre pool.
The outdoor lap pool opened in February last year, but closes for the winter season so eager swimmers can only take advantage of the facility for six months of the year - making them undoubtedly keen to get back into the water.
GRALC Manager Craig Tilston said that he was excited to have the pool back for Spring and Summer.
"The Pool and surrounds are looking fantastic and the Team cannot wait to see swimmers, both lap and recreational, back in the water," he said.
"The feedback we received to our 50 metre pool last season was positive and the number of inquiries around when it will be opening indicates that this season will be nice and busy."
While leisurely and casual swimmers will be keen to dip their toes, schools and swim teams are already lined up for the season.
"There are already a couple of large carnivals booked in and we are hoping the majority of our schools will make use of the 50 metre pool for their carnivals as well," added Mr Tilston.
The Fitness Club at the centre will be adding some additional classes for the season, and following feedback from the open day, the centre staff are already looking at running a social water polo competition.
"So come on down, use the barbecue, have a sunbake on our fantastic grounds and enjoy a swim in any one of our four pools here."
The pool will begin it's summer hours from 6am on October 4.
More information and timetable details are available at gralc.com.au.
