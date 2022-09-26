Showmen's Guild of Australasia (SGA) senior vice president Robert Young says the showmen's industry is still recovering from the pandemic and inflation, as the group starts setting up for the Griffith Show on Sunday.
Mr Young, who has been working at various shows around Australia for 60 years, says the industry is still battling multiple challenges such as high fuel costs, high insurance costs and lack of workers.
"COVID has had a big effect," Mr Young said. "There's also a lot of members who can't afford the insurance and haven't come back. A few shows had nothing, because there's not enough members out there."
The industry veteran said insurance was the biggest challenge, with only one available insurer and a 450 per cent increase in price deterring many from continuing as showmen.
"It's stopping everyone. One bloke goes to insure one ride and it costs in excess of $20,000. You've gotta work a lot of shows to cover that," he said.
"There's only one insurer at the moment and they deem it high risk, but we don't have any accidents.
"This used to be a business, but now it's a lifestyle," he continued. "You used to earn from it, and while we still do, expenses are so high that it's now more of a living than a business."
Despite the challenging times, Mr Young's son-in-law and fellow showman Darren Tierney said seeing people having fun made the job worthwhile.
"It's the best thing to see the smiles and all the people turning up to the show," Mr Tierney said.
"Each show we've gone to people have always said thank you to us, but we actually want to say thank you to them."
Mr Young agreed that being a showman still had its benefits.
"It's hard at the moment and a lot more stressful, but it's a good life and I enjoy it," he said.
"Everything changes, so we'll see how it changes. Hopefully for the better and for our side of the business."
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton.
