The Area News
Subscriber

Showmen's Guild of Australasia senior vice president says industry has been hit hard by skyrocketing costs and insurance as the group prepares for the Griffith Show on Sunday

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
Updated September 27 2022 - 4:24am, first published September 26 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SGA senior vice president Robert Young and SGA member and operator Elle Bell at the Griffith Showgrounds. Photo by Vincent Dwyer

Showmen's Guild of Australasia (SGA) senior vice president Robert Young says the showmen's industry is still recovering from the pandemic and inflation, as the group starts setting up for the Griffith Show on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.