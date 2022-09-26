Truck driver fined $3500 over log book entry

An incorrect entry in a driver's log has cost a truck driver more than $3500.
Donald Brian Edwards, 49 of Tarrone Victoria, faced Griffith Local Court on September 21 charged with making a misleading entry in his work diary, to which he entered a plea of guilty.
According to documents presented to court, Edwards wrote in his work diary that he had stopped driving and was resting at Girraween in western Sydney for a seven hour break between 8am and 3pm on May 20.
However, his truck was sighted by a road safety camera on the road at Mt White near Gosford on the Central Coast at 11.42am on May 20.
On inspection of his work diary, there was a change of activity written from 10.45am.
Edwards was driving a South Australian registered truck from Somersby on the Central Coast to Hay, NSW.
READ MORE
Edwards' legal representative George Rigon conceded the offence was at the serious end of the scale, but said his client had admitted his guilt at the first opportunity.
Mr Rigon said after Edwards had been caught when he stopped for a 14 hour rest.
Magistrate Trevor Khan said legislation existed to protect drivers who had been forced to, or chose to drive for extended periods to reach destinations which put all road users at serious risk.
"It depends upon people such as your client to complete their logbooks accurately. It provides a paper trail for people to track what they do," he said.
Mr Khan fined Edwards $3500 and made a compensation order of $102, and ordered a portion of the fine to be paid towards the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.