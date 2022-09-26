Griffith police are appealing for public assistance after a red Ford Falcon was found abandoned and engulfed in flames in the early hours of Monday morning.
Police say a witness was awoken at 4:15am on Monday morning, September 26, by the sounds of flames, after which he spotted the ablaze vehicle opposite his property on Rose Rd, Griffith.
The man contacted police who arrived on scene at 4:20am, followed by a Griffith Fire + Rescue crew who were able to extinguish the flame by 5:42am.
Police say the vehicle had no registration plates, and that it is still uncertain whether or not the car was stolen.
Police are encouraging any members of the public with information to contact the Murrumbidgee Police District on 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Griffith Police were also called to a car accident on Friday afternoon, September 23, at the Beaumont Rd and Murrumbidgee Ave intersection where two vehicles collided.
Police say a white Holden, driven by a lone 24 year old female, was travelling west along Beaumont Rd and attempted to turn right at the intersection before colliding with a white Toyota Corolla which was travelling east along Beaumont Rd and which was driven by a 52 year old female with two passengers.
Police, paramedics and SES operators attended the scene shortly afterward. While no one was seriously injured, police say the impact caused extensive damage to both vehicles
The Corolla driver also had to be freed by SES operators, after which she was placed in a neck brace and transported to Griffith Base Hospital as a precaution. The passengers and other driver sustained no injuries.
Police say the 24 year old female was found to be at fault and was given an infringement notice for the accident.
