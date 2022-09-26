The Area News
Griffith Police attended an abandoned car fire on Monday morning and car collision on Friday afternoon

By The Area News
Updated September 26 2022 - 8:12am, first published 4:00am
Police say the red Ford Falcon had no registration plates.

Griffith police are appealing for public assistance after a red Ford Falcon was found abandoned and engulfed in flames in the early hours of Monday morning.

