The Area News
Subscriber

Griffith Show Society organisers are eagerly preparing for this week's return of the Griffith Show after two years of cancellations

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
Updated September 26 2022 - 8:09am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Griffith Show Society members Veronica Cudmore and Kerrie Brill with the first ever Griffith Show schedule from 1920. Photo by Vincent Dwyer.

Griffith Show Society members say they are preparing for a 'full-on' weekend as the Griffith Show returns after two years of COVID-related cancellations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.