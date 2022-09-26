Griffith Show Society members say they are preparing for a 'full-on' weekend as the Griffith Show returns after two years of COVID-related cancellations.
The event will take place Sunday October 2 and will feature rides, attractions, competitions and entertainment for the whole family.
While the big event is still some days away, Griffith Show Society secretary Kerrie Brill said it was already all-hands-on-deck with pavilions, rides and stalls already being put into place.
Despite the busy week ahead, Mrs Brill said she was happy to see the show return in time for the Griffith Show Society's centenary celebrations.
She also said the three years between the last Griffith Show in 2019 had allowed organisers to reassess the event and improve their planning.
"The pandemic slowed us down in some ways but helped us in others," Mrs Brill said.
Griffith Show committee member Veronica Cudmore agreed that the break had been a blessing in disguise.
"It allowed us to think about things and look at reassessing and reorganising. It also allowed us to put a few more processes in place that will make volunteers' lives easier," Mrs Cudmore said.
Both organisers agreed the break, and the centenary celebrations, motivated them to pack the show with more attractions and entertainment.
"It's a very full-on action packed day this year," Mrs Brill said. "We're packing a lot in because we've got the show society centenary, and we've also got our grand parade back which we didn't have for many years.
"We've gone all out in having more entertainment than what we normally do. We've spent double the amount than we normally do on our fireworks display, for a big bang at the end."
"It'll be a nice day out, the weather's going to be beautiful," Mrs Cudmore added.
Mrs Brill, who has been involved with the Griffith Show Society for 26 years, said she was "particularly proud" of the group for reaching its centenary.
She also said the event was about so much more.
"My highlight of the show every year is the kids. I love seeing them walking through the entrance," Mrs Brill said.
"They just get so excited to see stuff on display, it's lovely."
The organisers are urging community members to have their entrants submitted for fine arts, craft and needlework by this Wednesday 5pm, and for cookery, flowers, produce and vegetables by this Friday at 5pm too.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
