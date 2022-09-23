The Area News
School holidays are coming up, but fortunately, there's plenty on offer to keep everyone occupied

Updated September 23 2022 - 7:17am, first published 1:00am
Renowned theatre company Bell Shakespeare will be running a workshop at the Griffith Regional Theatre - just one of many events going on over the school holidays.

With school holidays approaching, Griffith will be hosting a wide range of workshops, activities and events to fill some time before the return to classes on October 10.

