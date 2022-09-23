With school holidays approaching, Griffith will be hosting a wide range of workshops, activities and events to fill some time before the return to classes on October 10.
School holidays begin on September 26, but fortunately for busy parents and bored kids, there's plenty on offer for the two weeks.
Street Scapes is set up in Memorial Park, offering food, music and games like table tennis or giant jenga - along with an afternoon of painting classes with local artist Isis Ronan.
On September 26, Mrs Ronan will be setting up shop in the park for a full day of Van Gogh inspired artworks and crafting. Materials are provided, and the day caters for all ages.
Parents and preschoolers will have an arts and crafts session between 9 and 10.30am, followed by a session for 6 and 12-year-olds from 11.30 to 1pm. Finally for older artists, a session for those between 13 and 18-year-olds will run from 2 to 4pm.
Paint-friendly clothing is advised.
Tickets to all sessions are available from Eventbrite.
More interested in treading the boards than painting a canvas? That's okay, as Bell Shakespeare has you covered.
The renowned theatrical company is offering young people a free workshop on September 26 at the Griffith Regional Theatre. The 75-minute workshop will cover the skills needed to fully unlock Shakespeare's language and bring it to life on stage.
The workshop is open to high schoolers between 13-18 years old and will be followed by a chance to audition for the coveted John Bell Scholarship - a full week spent with the country's best actors, directors and teachers at Bell Shakespeare's home base in Sydney.
Griffith Regional Art Gallery will be hosting artist and lecturer Anthony Cahill for two drawing workshops aimed at older teens.
Young artists between 15 and 17 can learn from the National Art School teacher, who'll cover things like principles of drawing and subject observation, right through to practical techniques like outlining and shading.
The workshops will run from 9am on October 7 and 8, with materials supplied. The workshops are free, however registration is required. The gallery also requested that people avoid registering for both workshops - to ensure all have the opportunity to learn.
"We strongly encourage any young people between the ages of 15 and 17 who have an interest in drawing to register for this workshop. All skill levels are welcome," said gallery co-ordinator Ray Wholohan.
Registration is available through the gallery's website.
After all that, it's sometimes nice to sit back and relax with a film and the Griffith City Library has your back.
The school holiday movie program is packed with lighthearted comedies, adventures and family fun for kids and teens.
Every Tuesday and Thursday at 11am, the library will be screening a family movie for all. All are welcome, but adult supervision is required for young ones.
Tuesday September 27 will see the famous video-game hedgehog return to the silver screen in Sonic the Hedgehog 2.
The subsequent Thursday takes things to space with Lightyear, the spin-off origin story of Andy's favourite space-ranger toy.
The next week on October 4, environmental animated film The Lorax will spring to life like the legendary Truffula Tree that drives Dr Seuss's story.
Finally, a classic on October 6 with Despicable Me. Supervillain Gru, along with his now-famous minions, plans to take over the world however his inadvertent adoption of three adorable children throw a spanner in the works.
Bookings are available through Eventbrite.
The library isn't just showing movies, it also loans out books! In addition to that staple, it will be running a few different workshops across the school holidays.
First up is a kinetic sand workshop on September 28 at 11am, suitable for those four and up. You'll learn how to make your own kinetic sand, and even get to take some home to play with.
At 2pm on the same day, Bunnings staff will be running a workshop on string-and-nail art, teaching kids how to create beautiful creations through just wood, nails and string.
On September 30, Isis Ronan returns to our list with an abstract painting on recycled canvas session for those 12 and above.
A second kinetic sand workshop will take place on October 5.
Bookings are required for all events, and can be made through the library's Eventbrite page.
