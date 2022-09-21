An iconic Riverina pub is finally set to re-open its doors after being destroyed in a devastating fire eight years ago.
The Conargo Hotel has announced it will reopen after the Deniliquin Ute Muster over the October long weekend after it was re-built nearly from scratch.
The pub may only serve a regional NSW town of 117 people, according to the latest Census, but the 2014 fire which left nothing but the building's well known facade was felt far beyond the Conargo postcode.
"I've seen Conargo Pub stickers all over the world," said co-owner Michael Lodge, who returned to the pub owned by his late father until 1980.
Mr Lodge said he understood the responsibility of restoring the beloved watering hole he roamed throughout his childhood.
"I wanted to rebuild it and leave a legacy," he said.
"I just hope it becomes the icon that it always has been and continues on for many years after I've left."
According to the co-owner, the reason for the building's importance to those in the area is clear.
"It's a meeting place for farmers who spend days and days on tractors, on huge properties, thousands of acres," Mr Lodge said.
Local excitement is reportedly high, with the pub's rebuild generating plenty of interest from the Conargo community since beginning 18 months ago.
"We get people every day coming in wanting to have a look around," Mr Lodge said.
The new Conargo Hotel will cater to larger functions, with a 100-person space which Mr Lodge said had already garnered plenty of interest for reunions and birthdays since the word got out.
Edward River Council mayor and former Conargo local Peta Betts said she couldn't wait to once again visit her former local.
"I have a lot of wonderful childhood memories spent out there in the pub," she said.
"Everybody was devastated when it burned down.
"To see it rebuilt and to be opening again is just so exciting."
Cr Betts said the hotel's value to the community went far beyond that of just a pub.
"It's always been a meeting place, a gathering place," she said.
"It's been what people call home for a lot of reasons, for a lot of years."
The Conargo Hotel will officially open to the public on Sunday, October 2.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
