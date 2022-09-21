The Area News

Member for Murray Helen Dalton has critiqued Griffith's absence in regional health advisory panel

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated September 21 2022 - 3:44am, first published 2:30am
Helen Dalton critiques oversight in health advisory panel

Member for Murray Helen Dalton has railed against the oversight of Griffith in the establishment of the new Regional Health Advisory Panel.

