Helen Dalton critiques oversight in health advisory panel

Member for Murray Helen Dalton has railed against the oversight of Griffith in the establishment of the new Regional Health Advisory Panel.
The Regional Health Ministerial Advisory Panel has been set up to advise the Minister for Regional Health, The Minister for Health and the wider Ministry of Health on regional NSW's healthcare outcomes - as well as pushing higher community engagement.
Mrs Dalton noted that despite Griffith's hospitals serving around 80,000 people from across the region and Griffith housing the largest hospital in the Murray electorate, Griffith is not represented on the panel.
"Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor tells us a key focus will be to identify and outline a vision and action plan to strengthen rural health," she said.
"How will that happen if a hospital like Griffith doesn't even have a seat at the table?"
Previously, Helen Dalton has critiqued the concept of the regional advisory board as a whole, suggesting that the board would simply serve as another way to shift responsibility and blame for the current state of regional healthcare.
The panel was one of the responses to the rural health inquiry, which showed damning results highlighting the inferior state of rural and regional health compared to major metropolitan areas from poorer outcomes to financial challenges.
"Current services aren't keeping up with demand and will only continue to worsen, we must have representation on this panel," Mrs Dalton said.
Mrs Dalton did note the appointment of Deniliquin woman Laura Hand-Ross to the panel as a positive addition.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
