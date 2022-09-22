Dump for Free taking place over weekend

Now's definitely the time to get your spring cleaning done, both because it's spring and because this weekend promises a chance to offload your large materials for free!
The next 'Dump for Free' weekend will take place on September 24 and 25, out at the Yenda and Tharbogang Waste Management Centres. The two will be open each day from 8am to 5pm, giving residents a chance to come down and get rid of some clutter.
The 'Dump for Free' weekends are an initiative from Griffith City Council to cut down on illegal dumping, which costs over $40,000 a year.
"The weekends have proven to be a massive success with close to 1200 residents using the Tharbogang and Yenda service during the event held earlier this year," Council's Waste Operations Manager, John Roser said.
"Residents who want to take advantage of the free entry at the Tharbogang and Yenda facilities can dispose of general domestic waste including garden rubbish, mixed recyclables and general waste."
There are a few conditions, with households limited to two loads - with a maximum of four car tyres per load. Commercial and ag tyres are also not being accepted. Of course, asbestos is also not allowed.
"Illegal dumping continues to be an issue for Griffith, and the Dump for Free weekends are one way Council is trying to address the problem," said Griffith Mayor Doug Curran.
"Now is the perfect time to get rid of any excess rubbish you have been storing, have that Spring clean and dump it all for free."
