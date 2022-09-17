GRIFFITH returned to the top of the Riverina League under 17.5 competition with a 38-point victory over Turvey Park on Saturday.
The Swans ended Turvey Park's five-year reign as under 17.5 premiers with a convincing 11.7 (73) to 4.11 (35) victory at Narrandera Sportsground.
It was Griffith's first under 17.5 premiership since 2016 and completed an impressive finals series from the young Swans.
Griffith coach Phil Rowston said the premiership had been a long time coming for the group.
"I'm real happy for them," Rowston said.
"That group have been a bit robbed, as all footballers have over the last few years."
Griffith finished the regular season in second spot, behind Turvey Park, but charged to the premiership on the back of three comprehensive finals victories.
They beat the Bulldogs by 55 points in the second semi-final a fortnight ago and repeated the dose in a closer contest on grand final day.
"We knew with Cuzz (Angus Curry) and Luke Mazzocchi coming back in, Turvey were going to be a different story so we had to prepare for it, I think they prepared for it pretty well and were pretty switched on," Rowston said.
"Seventeen-year-old boys can sometimes be a bit haywire but I thought they held their cool pretty well."
Griffith started the game strongly, kicking the first four goals of the game, while the Bulldogs wasted their chances in front of goal.
Turvey Park kicked the first two goals of the second term to draw within three points and the margin was just nine points at half-time.
Just as Turvey Park looked to be working their way into the game, Griffith came out firing again to start the third term and booted three unanswered goals to open up a 28-point lead at the final change.
The Swans then booted the first two goals of the final term to put the result beyond doubt.
Rowston was happy with the way his team took the game on from the outset.
"I made a point of saying to them at the start of the game, everyone's going to make mistakes, you've just got to forget about it. If you don't make mistakes, you're not having a go," he said.
"You've also got to play the corridor on this ground, it's too wide so they must have listened a little bit I think."
Ollie Bartter was named best-on-ground, while Ben Signor, Patrick Payne and Nick Conlan were others to shine in the win.
Rowston said the win pointed to a bright future for the Swans.
"One hundred per cent. Turvey's the same, they're in a strong spot, they've got a good junior base," he said.
"We've fielded a first grade side on 21 player points all year so with another group coming through, it's good for the footy club."
It was a disappointing second half from Turvey Park, who managed just the one goal after the four minute mark of the second term.
Jake Hockley, Angus Curry and Joe Cole were among the Bulldogs better players.
Full-time
Griffith Swans 4.1 5.4 8.6 11.7 (73)
Turvey Park Bulldogs 1.4 3.7 3.9 4.12 (36)
GOALS: Griffith Swans: B.Morrissey 3, B.Evans 3, P.Payne 1, T.Bartter 1, M.Bennett 1, O.Bartter 1, R.Spencer 1; Turvey Park Bulldogs: H.Rynehart 1, O.Jenkins 1, J.Cain 1, J.Gowland 1.
BEST: Griffith Swans: O.Bartter, B.Signor, N.Conlan, P.Payne, R.Best, M.Rosengreen; Turvey Park Bulldogs: J.Hockley, J.Cole, R.McGill, T.Wilson, B.Harmer, O.Jenkins.
