The Yenda Blueheelers will be out to cause back-to-back upsets in the under-16s competition after knocking out the minor premiers last weekend.
The Black and Whites went into the game as favourites and were able to get the scoring underway when Mason Payne barged his way over.
The Blueheelers were able to capitalise on the mistakes from the Panthers as Isaiah Nauer got across for two tries in the space of three minutes to give Yenda a 12-6 lead.
After forcing a repeat set just before halftime, Tali Taloesila found his way over, but with the missed conversion, Yenda went into the break with a 12-10 lead.
The Panthers were able to strike first after halftime as Matthew Adams, but a mistake from the kick-off saw Ethem Isik able to restore the Yenda lead.
The sides traded tries in the second half as Payne got over for his second to give the Black and Whites the lead, but off the back of another mistake from the Black and Whites, Yenda was able to capitalise as Max Manila got over and with the successful conversion the Blueheelers came away with a 22-20 victory.
While they have seen off the minor premiers, their task this weekend won't be any easier as they take on a Leeton side who finished just behind the Black and Whites on the ladder.
In the meetings between the two sides earlier in the year, Leeton started their season with a 38-20 win on the road at Wade Park, while the meeting between the two sides in Leeton finished level at 20-all.
The under 16s game will get underway at 9.30am.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
