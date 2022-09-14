The DPC Roosters will be looking to defend their title that ended their long wait for a premiership in 2019.
In a quirk, due to COVID cancelling the 2020 season outright and then the 2021 season without a proper premiership handed out, the Roosters are the most recent first-grade side to take silverware on grand final day.
It will be no easy task to hold onto that title as they take on a Leeton side who will be coming into the game fresh, having defeated the Roosters in the major semi-final two weeks ago.
The Roosters had one concern heading into the weekend after key forward Guy Thompson came from the field late in the preliminary final with a hamstring injury, but coach Ben Jeffery was confident he would take the field on Sunday.
"He just had a bit of a tight hamstring that he will be managing," he said.
"He is getting a bit of treatment for it, but with a grand final coming up, he will be in there playing."
Having lost to the Greens in the major semi, Jeffery knows the areas that need to improve from that game and also the clash with the Black and Whites.
"I did the video, and we gave away 14 penalties, and there were 13-14 errors, and two put in the bin, so we have 12 players for 20 minutes, and that's not ideal," he said.
"We are looking to tidy that up I thought we were better against Black and Whites, but we need to be better again. I think if we can fix those areas, it should be a bit tougher for them to get over us."
With most of the games in the finals being high scoring, the Roosters is expecting a more defensive game if both sides are at their best.
"Whoever dominates the ruck the best, I guess and defends well," he said.
"There have been some pretty high-scoring games so far in the finals, and Philpy (Hayden Philp, Leeton coach) wouldn't be happy with the points being scored on him, and I'm definitely not happy about some of the tries getting scored against us.
"We are just going to base everything around our defence."
Jeffery has pointed to Philp and Greens hooker Will Barnes as ones to watch while he knows they will have to be careful of the strong kicking games possessed by Shanon Bradbrook as well as the returning Cameron Bruest.
The Roosters have shown they have the ability to get results against the Greens this season and showed their ability to fight back in their round 15 encounter, but they will be coming up against the strongest team Leeton has named this season.
