Yoogali SC is set to embark on their maiden finals campaign in the Capital Premier League but face a side they don't have the greatest record against.
They will make the trip to Melrose Synthetic in Canberra, where they will take on local rivals Wagga City Wanderers in the elimination final on Sunday.
It has been a tough run of results against their rivals this season, and that is something coach Luke Santolin is keen to correct.
"Look at the history, Wagga beats Yoogali, and we need to change that narrative. It's not something I'm happy with, but it's reality," he said.
"So far, we have shown that we aren't up for the derby, and I'm hoping that my team can change things this weekend."
It has been a young side for the under 23s this season which hasn't had a lot of experience playing senior football.
That changed quickly as a lot of the under 23s players have been drafted into the first-grade squad at various times to cover for injuries.
Santolin feels that has matured the side into one that is ready to tackle their next challenge, their maiden finals series.
"I think getting a lot of them to experience first grade helped them turn a corner physically and mentally," he said.
"At the start of the season, they were good young kids but they have never played against men, and that is why we were a bit hit and miss at the start of the year.
"With so many of them being exposed to first grade, it has seen a lot of them fall back into 23s that little bit more aggressive, and that is what you need to compete, especially in finals."
While the under-23s were able to end the regular season with two big wins over Brindabella Blues and Queanbeyan City, Santolin isn't getting carried away with those results.
"It was good to get some confidence in front of goal, but neither of those teams were at full strength," he said. "We aren't getting too far ahead of ourselves."
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
