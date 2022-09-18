Mosquitoes will be out in droves this summer as yet another La Nina weather event is expected to create the perfect breeding ground for the biting insects.
Mosquitoes heavily frequenting the Riverina this summer is a concern beyond being a social nuisance, with the possible spread of viruses like Japanese encephalitis (JE).
Experts like medical entomologist associate professor Cameron Webb are calling on locals to protect themselves from the insects to help prevent any further spread of JE and other viruses.
"If you protect yourself from being bitten by all mosquitoes, you'll reduce the chances of you picking up any of these viruses," Mr Webb said.
Ever felt like mosquitoes are always choosing you for for their evening meal?
Mr Webb said there may be some truth that the insect is drawn to you.
"It's certainly true that some people get bitten more by mosquitoes than others - we think it comes down to the smell of your skin," he said.
"There's hundreds of different chemical compounds and if you've got a cocktail or smell that mosquitoes like more than your friends and family, unfortunately, you're the one who's going to get bitten."
And despite popular belief, changing deodorants or easing up on sweet foods won't impact whether mosquitoes are attracted to you.
We think it comes down to the smell of your skin.- Cameron Webb on mozzie attraction to certain people
Alongside covering up with clothes, Mr Webb said insect repellents are the only effective way to avoid being bitten.
"The way [insect repellents] work is they basically switch off the appetite of mosquitoes," he said.
"So, when the mosquito gets close to you, she's really kind of confused and doesn't want to take a blood meal."
Murrumbidgee Local Health District senior environmental health officer Tony Burns said consistent rain and a rising Murrumbidgee River are conducive to high mosquito rates.
"Rain that we have that continues to add to those pools of water will then have ideal breeding conditions for the mozzies," he said.
Mr Burns also said early warning surveillance networks like traps help keep track of the prevalence of viruses like JE and dangerous mosquitoes in the local region.
Free JE vaccines are currently available for residents in 14 LGAs, including Griffith and Carrathool, for those aged over 50 and spend significant time outdoors.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
