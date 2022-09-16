Students, staff, parents and the wider community celebrated 100 years of Saint Patrick's Catholic Primary School with prayer, celebration and the unveiling of a centenary wall honouring the decades of history.
The celebration was years in the making, as teachers, reverends and committed parents pored over the history to create a day of both looking back over the past and forward to the future.
The day began with a mass, as well as the unveiling of Isabella Violi's centenary flag.
From there, the assembled group moved to the grand event of unveiling both a plaque and the centrepiece of the day - the centenary wall.
The wall features photos from the entire history of the school, with volunteers and staff going through over 80,000 images to identify notable moments and people from the school's long history before printing them on tiles and creating a beautiful chronological tapestry.
Some of the tiles even feature QR codes that link to videos, adding an interactive element to the historical preservation.
Sister Theresa Foley from the Sisters of Mercy attended the school back in 1946, and said she was pleased to be here for the centenary celebration.
"It's a really great day ... As a child, you don't think ahead too much, you're just surviving."
One of the school's current students, Stella Minato, said that she was very proud of the school's success and was excited about the wall.
"It feels very good to be here for it."
Miss Minato said she would be coming back for the 150th anniversary.
Father Andrew Grace said that he was 'ecstatic' about how the day had gone.
"It's been years in preparation for not only the school's centenary but also the Parish of Sacred Heart ... Looking at this wall, it's stunning, it's beautiful to see Father O'Dea who founded the church in 1921."
Father Grace thanked Jesus Christ, Mary and of course, Saint Patrick.
"Great Saint Patrick, Patron saint of Ireland. So many Irish descendants came here to build up the school and church, along with Italians," he said.
