LETTERS: Griffith Black Dog Ride shares support, raises awareness

On the morning of 8th August something special happened in Griffith; 100 Black Dog Ride participants set off from Griffith Council Chambers for the annual ride to raise awareness for depression and suicide prevention.
The riders came from all over the state of NSW and stayed in our city over that weekend. This year we rode to the Red Centre arriving in Alice Springs on Friday 12th August, where we met up with another 400 Black Dog Riders from all around Australia. The turn-out was heart-warming.
The response we received from the communities along the way confirmed to us the need for mental health support throughout all parts of Australia.
We would like to thank Griffith Mayor, Doug Curran, for his and the councils' support. To Griffith Lion's Club for providing breakfast on the morning of departure and their kind donation. To Peaches Coffee Van and Star FM for going to the effort of being there on the morning in order to broadcast the event. To Griffith Highway Patrol for their escort safely out of Griffith. And lastly a very special thankyou to the many local businesses and individuals who donated to this very important cause
If anyone feels as though they need help in relation to mental health, please reach out to LifeLine (13 11 14), Kids Helpline (1800 551 800) or Parentline (1300 301 300).
Help is always at hand.
At the Bush Summit that was held at Griffith Regional Theatre on August 26, in attendance was our Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and environment minister Tanya Pilbersek, who spoke in regards to water recovery of the 450 gigalitres, and the 2100 gigalitres that has been recovered from irrigators.
A water saving project near Hay, will receive $2.4 million from for the Nap Station Water Efficiency project, with an annual saving of 150 megalitres for the environment. The upgrade of 80 kilometres of pipeline, pumps and tanks to reduce water losses, including evaporation and water seepage. Water access has been provided for the Rural Fire Service.
When it comes to evaporation, evaporation creates rain, the gift of life and seepage creates underground water storage, and the wildlife along the pipe line, they have access to water? The story was told, the emu could smell the water in the pipeline, it was running up and down the pipeline but no water, is that what we called efficiency program in saving the environment?
When an MIA irrigator sells water downstream, the evaporation is calculated in the sale at a loss, the irrigator downstream buys three megalitres to receive one megalitre. Some years ago, Ron Pike said the evaporation from the rice fields created rain at Goulburn, we all know driving past a rice field on a hot day, the rice field is so cool.
The number of Australians living with dementia is close to half a million - a number that is set to double in the next 25 years. There are also an estimated 1.6 million people involved in their care.
Many people living with dementia can continue to live well after their diagnosis, but often feel isolated because of the stigma and discrimination associated with dementia.
That's why the theme for Dementia Action Week 2022, 19 to 25 September, is 'A little support makes a big difference'. This year, we encourage communities to come together and learn more about how they can support people living with dementia.
By everyone having a better understanding of dementia and seeing that a purposeful life can continue after diagnosis, we will eliminate discrimination and its impacts.
There are seven small but practical ways you can make a difference in your community. To find out more please visit https://discrimination.dementia.org.au.
