LETTERS: Griffith Black Dog Ride shares support, raises awareness

Griffith Black Dog Ride shares support, raises awareness

September 16 2022 - 12:00am
RAISING AWARENESS, SHARING SUPPORT

On the morning of 8th August something special happened in Griffith; 100 Black Dog Ride participants set off from Griffith Council Chambers for the annual ride to raise awareness for depression and suicide prevention.

