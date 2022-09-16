A man who kicked off a crime spree of arson and vandalism against churches by carjacking a young woman at knifepoint in Griffith has been jailed for at least three-and-a-half years.
Stephen Andrew Luke, 47, last week faced Lismore District Court after pleading guilty to a range of offences during a week in September 2020, including robbery whilst armed with an offensive weapon.
District Court Judge Jonathan Priestley said in his sentencing remarks that in early September 2020, Luke planned on travelling from Griffith to Lismore.
"On September 14 at 4.10pm he approached the 20-year-old victim and said to her to put her bag and keys into the car and that he was taking her car," Judge Priestly said.
"She said 'what?' and he showed her a black handled knife. The blade was serrated and the knife about 30 centimetres long."
Luke raised the knife to hip level and the victim started her Volkswagen Polo. Luke told her to walk away and she ran.
Judge Priestley said there was no actual physical violence during the robbery but a real threat thereof.
"The intensity of the threat was not high albeit undoubtedly frightening," he said.
Inside the bag were personal items and $20 cash, together with a wallet containing a further $355 in cash as well as credit cards.
Luke later tried to use the cards to buy cigarettes on three occasions but they had been cancelled.
He also removed the number plates from the stolen Polo to attach them to another car he stole in Sydney.
Luke went on to rob other women in Sydney, set fire to the Hillsong church at Baulkham Hills after leaving behind obscene graffiti and set fire to St Carthage's Cathedral in Lismore.
Judge Priestley said Luke had a long-term mental illness and had thought he was "an enlisted soldier in God's army and rules did not apply to him" but was now remorseful.
Luke was sentenced to a maximum of seven years imprisonment and will be eligible for parole in March 2024.
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
