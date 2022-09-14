The Area News
Black and Whites take on Leeton in Group 20 Under 18s grand final

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated September 14 2022 - 7:05am, first published 2:26am
The Black and Whites will head into the under-18s grand final looking to right the wrongs of the major semi-final when they take on Leeton.

