The Black and Whites will be wanting to end what has been a strong last 24 months in the Group 20 League Tag competition with silverware on Sunday.
The Panthers were right in the equation before COVID ended the 2021 season, but they have backed up that performance in 2022 to finish with the minor premiership just ahead of the Leeton Greens.
A crucial component of that success has been Lily-Belle Misiloi, who has had a sensational season for the Panthers.
Misiloi finished as the top try scorer in the competition with 32 and also took out the point scoring, and it was little surprise to see the Black and Whites star come away with the best and fairest.
"Very happy with how the season went and am so proud of all of the girls," she said.
"We just can't wait to get out there for the grand final."
The Black and Whites are no strangers to the final Sunday of the season, having made six previous trips to the grand final with two premierships to show for it, the most recent coming in 2018 when they defeated Hay.
Misiloi knows her side will want to make it a third this weekend.
"That is all that matters at the end of the day," she said.
"Minor premierships are never really remembered, so we are focused on the grand final."
The Black and Whites could have some staying time towards the top of the competition, with the team featuring a number of the club's juniors who have been coming through the ranks.
"We have a lot of juniors in our team with only a couple of senior players left," she said.
"I'm glad we are able to bring through the juniors, and it will be exciting to see the future years."
This weekend will be no easy task as the Black and Whites will be coming up against a Leeton team who will be full of confidence off the back of a commanding win in their preliminary final against Yenda.
Jess Morton scored a hat-trick while Grace Evans scored twice to see the Greens come away with a 44-6 win and secure their place in their 11th League Tag decider.
It is shaping up as a great grand final with there being very little to separate the two sides, with the two matches in the regular season decided by less than six points.
The Black and Whites will be hoping they can match their major semi-final performance against the Greens, which saw them come away with an eight-point win.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
