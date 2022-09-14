The Area News

Griffith Feral Joggers Arsova Competition race two

By Ron Anson
Updated September 14 2022 - 1:36am, first published 1:29am
Lakeside running was the feature of this week's run as the recent rains created several waterholes that needed to be navigated. Bronwyn Jones was the chief navigator finishing the 5.4km long course in 1st place with a net time of 29m55s. Michael Johns posted 25m42s for 2nd place followed by Gary Andreazza 28m30s for the remaining place on the podium.

