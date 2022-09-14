Connor Moore was 2 minutes faster this week and that was enough for him to have a 35s recovery time before Gavin Callcut, 90 seconds faster this week, finished in 2nd place and a further 30s for Elio Minato to take 3rd place. Connor leads the short course competition with 66 points, Ellio has 65 points and Gavin is 3rd with 58 points. Connor and Gavin can expect added handicaps next week and Ellio will have more of the same which should propel him to competition leader.