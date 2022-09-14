Lakeside running was the feature of this week's run as the recent rains created several waterholes that needed to be navigated. Bronwyn Jones was the chief navigator finishing the 5.4km long course in 1st place with a net time of 29m55s. Michael Johns posted 25m42s for 2nd place followed by Gary Andreazza 28m30s for the remaining place on the podium.
Darren Pooley found the going tough after a seven-month break, having now successfully navigated the course next week should be that little bit easier. Lynsey Pasin decided to give the short course a miss and successfully tackled her first competition long course run.
It is looking very much a family affair two runs into an eight-week competition Tony Rokov leads the competition with 65 points. Gary Andreazza and his son Mark hold 2nd and 4th places while Digby Jones and his dad Allan hold 3rd and 5th place. Digby was given an extra minute handicap this week, his net time was the same as last week, but the added handicap relegated him from 3rd last week to 10th this week.
Connor Moore was 2 minutes faster this week and that was enough for him to have a 35s recovery time before Gavin Callcut, 90 seconds faster this week, finished in 2nd place and a further 30s for Elio Minato to take 3rd place. Connor leads the short course competition with 66 points, Ellio has 65 points and Gavin is 3rd with 58 points. Connor and Gavin can expect added handicaps next week and Ellio will have more of the same which should propel him to competition leader.
Normally the Vecchio family placings are spread throughout the short course, however this week it was a family get together with Callum 19th (34m09s), Savannah 20th (36m54s), Tracey 21st (36m55s) and Milla 22nd (36m56s).
Congratulations to Aidan Fattore reaching 2,000km milestone this week.
The Feral's meet at the green water tower opposite pioneer park for a 4:30pm start.
