Calling all winemakers. Nominations are now open for the prestigious Graham Gregory Awards recognising those pushing the NSW winemaking field in exciting new directions.
NSW Department of Primary Industries (NSW DPI) is encouraging all industry members to self-nominate or nominate a friend, including winemakers, winegrowers, researchers, and educators.
Advertisement
Griffith has had it's fair share of Graham Gregory winners, including John Casella who took home the award in 2018 for his services in promoting Australian wine on the international market with the Yellow Tail brand.
Calabria Family Wines' head winemaker Bill Calabria also claimed the prestigious gong in 2015 for his contributions to the NSW wine industry.
The award was named after former NSW Deputy Director General in Agriculture and wine pioneer Graham Gregory.
READ MORE
The retrospective award, which recognises contributions to the winemaking field from the previous year, was last won by Liz Riley whose viticulture consultancy, Vitbit, provides expert advice to Australian vineyard owners.
"Her advocacy for the NSW wine industry on research, development, extension and precision viticulture has been a major driver in keeping NSW grape growers and winemakers at the forefront of quality and sustainability," said NSW Wine Industry Association President Mark Bourne.
Nominations for the 2021 Graham Gregory Award are now open and can be made via the NSW Department of Primary Industries Website.
Winemakers and industry figures are encouraged to get their nominations in before the Friday 30 September closing date.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.