Graham Gregory Award nominations are now open for winemakers and industry figures helping to advance the wine industry in NSW and beyond

By Vincent Dwyer
Updated August 31 2022 - 8:04am, first published 6:30am
INDUSTRY LEADERS: John Casella of Casella Family Brands won the Graham Gregory Award in 2019 for his services to the NSW wine industry. PHOTO: Contributed

Calling all winemakers. Nominations are now open for the prestigious Graham Gregory Awards recognising those pushing the NSW winemaking field in exciting new directions.

