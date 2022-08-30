Griffith was only eight years old when Area Builders Supply Co was founded in 1924 by German businessman Frank Schultz.
Mr Shultz had already garnered a reputation around the young city for his business acumen and building skills, which he used to construct an open air cinema and cafe.
He was also a generous man who built residences around Griffith, as well as toys for underprivileged children during Christmas time.
His generosity and community mindedness was reflected in his customers and the people he worked with, including a young man named Edmund "Ted" Sheed who would eventually inherit the business.
After experiencing an economic boom in the 1950s under Ted's leadership, Area Builders would eventually pass on to the Gale family, by way of Ted's daughter Anne marrying Noel Gale.
Anne's sister, Sally also married a man named Danny Vardanega who co-owned the business with Noel.
Following several generations and nearly a century after first opening its doors, Area Builders Supply Co on Yambil St will be saying goodbye to Griffith for good.
Ann's daughter Denise Gale, who now runs the business with her brother John, said closure was due to several reasons, including being unable to find a property buyer and no youngers generations to take over.
She also said recent restoration works along Yambil St impacted customers and diverted traffic away from the business.
"It's been in the family for so long that it's a strange feeling knowing it's not going to be here anymore," said Ms Gale, who has worked at Area Builders since 1978.
Her brother John agreed, and said it felt sad to be closing.
"I'll miss the pay packet the most," he joked. "It's a little sad, but times change and you move on."
Family matriarch Ann Gale said she fondly remembered the Griffith people and customers who would walk through the front doors every day.
"The customers were very happy to come here because they were looked after really well," said Mrs Gale, who began working for her father Ted when she was 18 years old.
"There were also nice people that we were working with. They were extremely nice in those days."
Throughout a century of economic booms and busts and a steadily growing population, Denise Gale said Area Builders never lost its small business personality or charm.
"Everything was handwritten or on typewriters. We didn't go on computers until 2000," she laughed.
Ms Gale said it was difficult to encapsulate her emotions when thinking about the Area Builders finally closing its doors.
"I do feel emotional about this place closing, because it's such a part of our family and it has been for so long," she said.
"I will miss my workmates, the customers and helping people. We really appreciate the support of people buying local and keeping us going as well.
"It's a shame it came to an end after 100 years but that's the reality. All things come to an end and nothing stays the same forever."
Ms Gale said Friday September 9 is expected to be The Area Builders final day. The store is having a closing down sale until that date.
