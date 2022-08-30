The Area News

After a debut last year, Street Scapes will be celebrating the beginning of Spring from September 2

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated August 30 2022 - 4:50am, first published 4:00am
Staff are busily setting up for the year's Street Scapes festival, beginning this Friday. PHOTO: Cai Holroyd

After a successful debut in Autumn last year, Street Scapes is back for year two and will kick off with an open night on September 3 to ring in the new season.

