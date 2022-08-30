After a successful debut in Autumn last year, Street Scapes is back for year two and will kick off with an open night on September 3 to ring in the new season.
While the original Street Scapes transformed Kooyoo Street into a plaza for the month of May, the permanent upgrades won't quite be finished in time and so the Memorial Park carpark will host the second instalment of the popular street activation.
Those permanent upgrades were originally prompted by the success of Street Scapes, bringing a slight irony to the fact that the upgrades are preventing Street Scapes from being hosted there once again.
For six weeks from early September into October, the carpark will host artistic and cultural events, pop-up food stalls and lighting displays to bring life into Griffith.
The festival will see a soft launch on September 2, with a performance on stage by Twice Shy from 6pm, but will officially launch on September 3 with an open night from 4pm.
Mayor Doug Curran said that he was excited to see what the second year would bring.
"This year we are moving Street Scapes to Memorial Gardens to activate the CBD and I cannot wait to see the space come to life," he said.
"You won't want to miss out - there is so much happening and we are excited to be including interactive lighting displays this year," he added.
"Everyone is encouraged to come along at any time - feel free to pick up lunch from the kiosk or one of the many local cafes and relax in the park."
This year, Street Scapes will feature live music every weekend, weekly Twilight markets and a Paint & Sip, along with art workshops during the school holidays and lawn games. There'll even be an open mic night, for the up-and-coming performers out there.
Meanwhile, the cafe and wine bar will see a rotating roster of businesses including Limone, Alaina's Kitchen, Yarran Wines and Bird nor Beast among many others.
The festival is funded through a $400,000 grant from the Streets as Shared Spaces program, with remaining costs coming from the council.
Information on the Street Scapes program is available through the event's facebook page.
