Griffith police are calling for the public's assistance following an attempted ram-raid on FoodWorks in Driver Plaza during the early hours of Tuesday morning.
Police say two people driving a blue 1999 Toyota Camry attempted to use the car to force their way through the store's front entrance around 6am.
Advertisement
Police say the drivers were forced to flee after the car failed to penetrate the front entrance and the store's alarm began to sound.
The car was later found abandoned and on fire at the Sidlow Rd and Thorne Rd intersection. Despite Hanwood RFS members quickly extinguishing the flames the car was already destroyed.
READ MORE
Police are now calling on anyone with information on the perpetrators or who have previously seen the blue 1999 Toyota Camry to come forward and assist with their investigations.
Despite the gender not yet being known, police say the driver and passenger were both wearing ski masks and high-visibility clothing.
Police say members of the public with any information should contact the Murrumbidgee Police District on 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.