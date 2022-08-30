It was a busy Saturday for Can Assist Griffith, setting up a stall at the Italian Festival to raise much-needed money for cancer patients in the area.
The charity was supported by Italian Festival organisers, who invited them to be involved through a number of avenues - including donating a portion of ticket sales from the event and assisting the Can Assist team in holding a raffle to raise some extra money.
Can Assist chairwoman Olga Forner said that while it was a busy day for the team, they were delighted to have been involved in such a successful event.
"I came around a few times but I was in and out. It was beautifully presented though, it was just an amazing day," she said.
"For Griffith Can Assist, we were very fortunate to be considered ... The raffle was just outstanding, we appreciated the consideration and opportunity."
While Ms Forner wanted to keep the exact number under wraps, she said that they were pleased to have raised any amount of money for the group.
"We did make good money, but we want to keep it lowkey," she said.
It's not yet known how much was raised through ticket sales as money is collected and allocated, however Ms Forner said the raffle alone had raised approximately $2000.
She thanked organisers Patrick Zirilli and Nicholas Furore for the invitation, and congratulated them again on the success of the day.
In addition to Can Assist, the Australian Man Cave support group came along to promote mental health awareness in an effort to lower the rate of men's suicide - however while raising awareness, they were not actively fundraising.
