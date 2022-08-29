Griffith's hotels had a busy week with the Bush Summit, Italian Festival and Festa Della Salsicce, and with even more events coming up, it doesn't look like slowing down.
Hotels and motels around Griffith confirmed that they were packed full of visitors throughout the week and weekend, bringing in a huge economic boost to the region.
Advertisement
Paul Willmington, the owner of the Acacia Motel on Jondaryan Avenue, said that the weekend alone brought in approximately $16,500 for the motel.
"We generally fill up every night on the week anyway, and we had the weekends with the Italian Festival so we were flat out," he said.
Of course, that number of people does bring in a few issues of it's own.
"At the moment it's a struggle. Our sheets are supplied by Spotless Linens and laundered locally but every two years, they're supposed to renew your stock and that hasn't happened for about four years," he said.
"When we get busy weekends, the biggest headache is not having enough linen. Spotless are the only supplier and a lot of the laundry places went belly up over COVID. I think there's a few that do their own, they don't have as many rooms."
At the Gem Hotel, staff saw a full house for three days, with a wait list of around 15 people for the rooms.
A staff member said that "there were no problems but it was pretty insane."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.