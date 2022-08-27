VIVA ITALIA!
The Italian Festival brought music, food and joy for one day, showcasing the best of what Griffith has to offer to both locals and visitors.
The festival featured live entertainment, stalls from local producers and retailers, and games for the kids - as well as a pasta-eating contest and a performance from the dancers at Shannon's Dance Studio.
Advertisement
Visitors came out from as far as Canberra, Sydney and Melbourne for the festival, with a few even making international journeys to enjoy Griffith's culture.
The festival made it's triumphant comeback this year after it's debut in 2019, after two years of COVID delays and cancellations - a welcome relief to those who have been anxiously awaiting the day's return.
Money raised from the event will be donated to cancer support network CanAssist Griffith.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.