Visiting Griffith this week ahead of the Bush Summit, Deputy Premier of NSW Paul Toole confirmed that the state government had no plans to split MRHS back into two campuses.
The debate around whether MRHS should remain merged or split back into Wade and Griffith schools has picked up heat since the release of the UNSW report showed the new model to be largely unsuccessful.
Mr Toole said that he was confident that the Department of Education was working through the recommendations made by the report.
"I know a little bit about it. The merger will stay in place. Obviously there's been a report done by UNSW and they've made a number of recommendations and I believe that they're working through those recommendations," he said.
He went on to say that it was more important to focus on education and the kids, and that the focus should be on students immediate education instead of the overarching model - while noting the detrimental effect the merge has had on school staff.
"This is about the kids, this is about the education in this area ... I know how important it is to focus on our kids and their learning, not whether a school has merged or not."
"The most important thing is supporting the staff but also supporting the kids who, at the end of the day, are looking for an education and who should be the focus on why this has been done."
Meanwhile, parents and the NSW Teacher's Federation are still pushing to see the school returned to the former model in line with the rest of the state - describing the merge as a failure.
Mr Toole finished by directing the issue back to the Minister of Education - Sarah Mitchell - and said he was confident she would be monitoring the issue.
"The Minister for Education would have a better understanding of where that's up to. I'm sure the minister, as someone who lives in the regions, is very mindful of ensuring that it's successful and that it does work."
The Department of Education has previously said there are no plans to de-merge Murrumbidgee Regional High School.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
