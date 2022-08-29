Griffith nurses and midwives are encouraging the community to show support as members of the NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association (NSWNMA) get ready to participate in a 24 hour statewide strike on Thursday.
Nurses and midwives across NSW will strike from 7am Thursday September 1 to 7am the following day to demand safe staffing and fairer pay.
NSWNMA Griffith branch secretary Kristy Wilson said the lack of nurses and midwives in both regional and metropolitan hospitals has led to unsafe patient ratios.
Ms Wilson said the problem was so severe that one nurse was recently asked on 50 separate occasions throughout the week to do overtime work.
"The community see hospitals that are still functioning, but they function off the backs of nurses putting in excessive overtime for their colleagues and community," she explained.
Ms Wilson said those striking wanted the NSW government to be aware of the unsafe nurse-to-patients ratios happening across the state.
"We just want safe staffing numbers so we can give patients the best care they deserve and look after then safely," she said.
Griffith NSWNMA member Julie Henderson described current ratios as being unsafe and unsustainable. She also said regional hospitals generally have less staff and therefore suffer more from unsafe ratios than metropolitan hospitals.
"We want the government to listen because just not safe," Ms Henderson said. "The nurses are exhausted and tired and can't provide the care they want."
Ms Henderson, who has been a nurse for 40 years, said nurses working overnight shifts often struggled the most, with one or two nurses sometimes having to look after entire wards.
While nurses very rarely make serious mistakes, Ms Henderson likened such unsafe ratios to drink-driving.
"You can drive drunk and get away with it nine times out of 10, and it's the same with being short staffed," she said. "It's playing Russian roulette with people's lives and it's not good.
"We want the government to listen and bring in safe ratios. It's time they took notice of us."
Ms Wilson said the Griffith community can show its support by spreading the message and keeping pressure on politicians.
She also said community members can join striking NSWNMA members outside of Griffith Base Hospital on Thursday September 1 between 12pm and 1pm.
"Best case scenario is that Dominic Perrotet decides he's really going to listen to nurses. I won't hold my breath on that," Ms Wilson said.
"It would be nice if Bronnie Taylor also came out and admitted how bad the situation was in public hospitals. I won't hold my breath on that one either."
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
