Minister for Water Tanya Plibersek is not ruling out water buybacks to hit the government's 450 gigalitre goal

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
August 29 2022 - 8:00am
Minister for Water and the Environment Tanya Plibersek with members of Murrumbidgee Landcare Inc. PHOTO: Cai Holroyd

Minister for Water and the Environment Tanya Plibersek has said that water buybacks are still on the table to recover 450 gigalitres of water for the environment, but that other options would be explored first.

