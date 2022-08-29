MIA farmers have been left scratching their heads and questioning the necessity of a new report released last week by the Inspector-General of Water Compliance (IGWC).
The report was commissioned by IWCG Troy Grant and aimed to review water compliance enforcement and practices across the Murray Darling Basin.
Despite Basin water usage being a contentious issue going back several years, the report's author Des Pearson admitted no 'smoking gun' was uncovered.
The report did outline five recommendations for water compliance though, including establishing a quarterly regulatory leaders forum, Basin-wide reports on compliance and performance, and establishing minimum standards for water metering.
The report also recommended a review into unmeasured take, as well as further investigations into the harm such actions cause, which authors said could be used for enforcement purposes.
Former IREC chairman and Riverina cotton farmer Rob Houghton agreed with the findings, but said the report was unnecessary.
"They should just measure our water and make sure everyone's compliant. It's as simple as that," Mr Houghton said.
"Compliance is not an issue. I'm compliant and I know all my neighbours are compliant. I know the MIA is watertight and everyone else is compliant too."
Mr Houghton said the IGWC still had an important job and that he respected their processes and findings.
"Whatever points or regulations they feel they need to put in place to make sure there are no loopholes, go for it," he said.
"They've got their job to do and if they feel the need to implement those five points then I've got no issue with it."
Riverina rice farmer John Bonetti was less forgiving and labelled the IGWC's findings as a 'nothing report'.
Mr Bonetti said water compliance was not an issue in the southern basin or the MIA, and that all farmers adhered to strict water measurements.
"They wanted to make a big hoo-hah about farmers taking water but it does not apply to this area," he said.
"Everything is monitored and measured 100 per cent. We can't even have a cup of tea unless it's metred."
Mr Bonetti also criticised the five key recommendations laid out by Mr Pearson at the report's conclusion.
"We've fulfilled all those recommendations to a tee, so stop spending money on reviews and use it more constructively to improve the system we use," he said.
"Just let us get on with doing the best job we can, which is farming to provide food for the nation and improve food security."
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton.
