Following the successful general meeting on August 18, the Griffith Hospital Auxiliary is ready for their next major fundraiser for the year to ring in September.
The group's 'Spring Luncheon' will be held at the Ex-Servicemen's Club on September 1, ushering in the new season with some food and entertainment as well as updates from hospital staff and the new executive team for the GBH Auxiliary.
Advertisement
Pat Cox, the secretary for the group, said that money raised from the fundraiser would be allocated based on what the hospital says it needs.
"It raises funds for the Hospital Auxiliary, all funds then go to the hospital. We wait until we receive requests from the hospital for resources so we haven't got a specific item in mind, it will be something the hospital wishes," she said.
"We'll have the appropriate people telling us where it's going. It's nice to know what it will end up as."
Previous funds have gone to respirators and resources for the maternity ward, based on what will serve the hospital's immediate needs.
The group is especially keen to sell more tickets ahead of the event, with dreams of hitting pre-pandemic numbers.
READ MORE
"There's no limit, but we haven't sold many as yet. In the past we've had 100 but COVID has changed the number of people who are out and about. It would be lovely if we had 100, it would be lovely if we had 80," Mrs Cox said.
The Spring Lunch will feature a ukulele band, as well as the hospital staff and the redevelopment unit talking about the new hospital and progress made - as well as the usual luncheon staples of raffles and lucky door prizes.
Mrs Cox encouraged people to open their wallets for a good cause.
"We know that prices have gone up in recent times, but all the funds we make will go directly to the hospital."
Tickets are available from Blooms the Chemist until August 29, priced at $45.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.