Sonya Armanini was one of several NSW SES volunteers recognised for their long-term service at an awards ceremony on Wednesday night

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
Updated August 22 2022 - 11:26pm, first published 6:30am
GIVING BACK: NSW SES rescue operator Sonya Armini was awarded a new medal clasp for her 30 years of service. PHOTO: Vincent Dwyer

NSW SES has recognised the long term services of four volunteers and the Leeton unit at an awards ceremony in Griffith last Wednesday night, August 17.

