NSW SES has recognised the long term services of four volunteers and the Leeton unit at an awards ceremony in Griffith last Wednesday night, August 17.
Griffith SES rescue operator Sonya Armanini was awarded a new clasp for her long service medal after 30 years in the service.
Advertisement
Ms Armanini said her time as both a rescue and chainsaw operator had taken her all over the country, from the Thredbo landslide in 1997 to the Cyclone Yasi aftermath in 2011.
Ms Armanini, who also works as a care worker, said she joined the service in 1991 simply because she wanted to help others.
"I like helping people and I wanted to do my bit for the community," she said.
The rescue operator said her urge to assist those in need came from her early years growing up on family farms in Warrawidgee and Yenda.
"I'm a farm girl and I loved helping out, nothing stopped me," Ms Armanini said.
Ms Armanini admitted the job was not without its challenges though.
"Doing road crash rescues are challenging, so are bushfires," she said. "Seeing people so distraught and trying to help them while trying not to get emotional yourself is hard.
"But the most rewarding part is getting people out of vehicles alive, as well as saving people and animals."
READ MORE
Ms Armanini said getting her 30 years of service clasp was her proudest moment in the SES so far. She also said she had no plans to stop anytime soon.
"I'll stick with this role as long as I can," she said. "I won't move out of Griffith either, I'm a country girl through and through."
Other award recipients included SES controller Richard Mortlock who was awarded the National Medal Clasp for the 35 years of service and a Long Service Award for 20 years of service.
Ondria Miller was given a National Medal for 15 years of service, while Jeremy Bradshaw also received a National Medal for 15 years of service, as well as the Long Service Medal for more than 10 years with the NSW SES.
The Leeton Unit also received a Commissioner's Certificate of Appreciation for support they provided to the Liverpool SES Unit and the Liverpool community during the 2018 hailstorms.
Southern Zone Commander Benjamin Pickup said these events made him feel "extremely proud".
"You can't speak highly enough of their commitment and what they achieve on the ground," Mr Pickup said.
Advertisement
He also said NSW SES was always looking out for new volunteers to join the service for both in-field and operations roles.
"When you join you'll find out how much of a rewarding experience it is to be a volunteer in the emergency services," he said.
Those interested in volunteering with NSW SES can do so via the service's official website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.