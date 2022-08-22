The Area News

Griffith police are investigating two breaking and entering incidents on Sunday night and Monday morning which they believe are connected

By The Area News
Updated August 22 2022 - 4:39am, first published 1:30am
APPEAL FOR HELP: Police are urging witnesses or anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers after two weekend breaking and entering incidents in Barellan.

Griffith Police are appealing to the public for further information after two separate breaking and entering incidents occurred in Barellan over the weekend.

