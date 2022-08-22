Griffith Police are appealing to the public for further information after two separate breaking and entering incidents occurred in Barellan over the weekend.
Police said the two offences took place sometime between the evening of Sunday August 21 and Monday morning, August 22.
Barellan Golf Club was found ransacked and with structural damage due to a fire that had been lit in a rubbish bin. Despite the damage police said no property was stolen.
The Commercial Hotel on Yapunyah St was also hit, with the business' nearby storeroom found to have been broken into.
Police said it is not yet known if any property was stolen from the storeroom. Another fire was also found to have been lit inside the storeroom, but had so far caused minimal damage.
Detectives and crime scene investigators are currently investigating both incidents which they believe are connected.
Police are urging all members of the public with any information to contact the Murrumbidgee Police District on 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
