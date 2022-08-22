Hundreds of revellers and music lovers flocked to the Yoogali Club last Friday night August 19 for the long awaited return of the Annual Griffith Musician's Ball.
Attendees were dressed in their finest formal attire and were treated to an evening of food, drinks, jamming and dancing as Griffith's best muso's took to the stage for the 22nd year to play their hearts out.
The evening opened with a solo acoustic performance two years in the making from the club's 2019 Young Musician of the Year, Jorja Dalton.
The performance was followed by six more home-grown acts performing fan favourites for the increasingly lively crowd, including Analogue Trick and Nobody Needs Pam.
Griffith Musicians Club president Michael Pfitzner said he was very happy with the event.
"A lot of people were saying it was one of the best ever," Mr Pfitzner said.
"We started with an acoustic set that people time to settle in, and then once the dance music started the floor was packed all night.
"It was probably the most energy we've seen in that room in a long time."
Mr Pfitzner said he'd received nothing but positive feedback from attendees, who were keen to have fun after two difficult years.
"Someone came up to me and asked if I could put it on next month," he laughed.
"Everyone there was busting to have a good time again. It showed how much people have missed being able to do that.
"The music industry has probably suffered the most from the pandemic, with not being able to play with people and perform," he continued. "People are still keen to support live music and it showed on Friday night."
While it's still early days, Mr Pfitzner said he and other organisers already had some ideas for next year's Muso's Ball.
"With the success of this year's ball it'll definitely be bigger and better next year," he said. "Watch this space."
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
