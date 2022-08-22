The Area News
Subscriber

The 22nd Annual Griffith Musicians Ball made its long awaited return to an overjoyed crowd on Friday night at the Yoogali Club

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
Updated August 23 2022 - 3:47am, first published August 22 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HAVING A BALL: Griffith Musicians Ball attendees dance to an ensemble performance on Friday night. PHOTO: Andrew McLean

Hundreds of revellers and music lovers flocked to the Yoogali Club last Friday night August 19 for the long awaited return of the Annual Griffith Musician's Ball.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.