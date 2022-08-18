Murrumbidgee Regional High School student and budding flautist Anthony Bethe has become the first Griffith competitor to win the coveted Jean Dobson Award at the 2022 Leeton Eisteddfod.
Anthony was recognised for his flute playing during the band performance and his solo performances, during which he performed the theme from Schindler's List.
Advertisement
The 15 year old also received recognition from the Eisteddfod judges for having developed his craft and for being the most promising competitor of the year.
"It felt incredible, I love performing for people," said Anthony, who was inspired to take up the flute by his mother who was also a flautist.
"I felt relief when I won, because I heard the other people performing and I didn't want to choke."
Anthony said he had been interested in music since he was a young boy, with his earliest music memory being his father playing Beethoven's 'Choral Fantasy' aloud on the home speaker when he was two.
After jokingly asking his flautist mother for his own flute, Anthony said he was surprised at how quickly he was learning.
"It only took me two terms, and then I was good enough to start playing with the junior band at the Griffith City Band," he said. "I've stayed there, absolutely loved the music and grown through it."
READ MORE
Anthony said he eventually found the flute to be too easy, which prompted him to start lessons with classically trained flautist Fran Griffin, after winning a scholarship from the Riverina Conservatorium of Music.
"I've now grown so much more than I had before," he said.
Leeton Eisteddfod convenor of music Lisa Quarisa-Tynan spoke very highly of Anthony's performance at the Eisteddfod.
"People just stopped and listened, it was beautiful," Mrs Quarisa-Tynan said. "One lady from another band cried because it was just so beautiful.
"Even the adjudicators told the band they were drowning him out because he was playing his heart out."
With the Jean Dobson Award under his belt and further tutelage under Fran Griffin to come, Anthony said he had big goals for his music career.
"In 15 or 20 years I would like to see myself as the principal flautist of the Sydney Symphony Orchestra," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.