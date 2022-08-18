The Area News
MRHS student and flautist Anthony Bethe became the first Griffith resident to take home the coveted Jean Dobson Award at the Leeton Eisteddfod

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
Updated August 18 2022 - 11:05am, first published 7:00am
FLUTE FORCE: Jean Dobson Award winner Anthony Bethe and Leeton Eisteddfod convenor of music Lisa Quarisa-Tynan. PHOTO: Vincent Dwyer

Murrumbidgee Regional High School student and budding flautist Anthony Bethe has become the first Griffith competitor to win the coveted Jean Dobson Award at the 2022 Leeton Eisteddfod.

