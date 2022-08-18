Shadow Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison visited town yesterday as part of a regional check-in on the state of transport.
Some of Griffith's councillors, state member Helen Dalton, the Griffith Business Chamber and NSW Farmers were all represented at a roundtable discussion to hear about what needs to be done to fix the state of transport in NSW.
Ms Aitchison said that the goal was to take a wholesale approach, rather than splitting roads into electorates and leaving some unfunded.
"I've been doing roundtables around the state for the last little while, it's just hearing from communities," she explained.
"Just trying to work out what are the transport needs from the state government's perspective, how can things be done better and how can they not?"
Ms Aitchison critiqued the current government's approach to transport spending and infrastructure.
"It's just around finding those gaps, talking about our approach versus what the government is doing."
"It's all well and good to say 'this is a red seat, this is a blue seat, this is a yellow seat' but they all go together so if you're not looking at that strategic lens, it's a real problem for communities."
Paul Pierotti from the Griffith Business Chamber emphasised a need for training and more heavy vehicle licenses.
"The truck issue is massive - it's massive everywhere but in Griffith, it's an unprecedented scale," he said.
He also noted the expense of the weekly Sydney to Griffith passenger train, often carrying very few passengers.
"I'm not convinced that one train a week provides a meaningful service."
Ms Aitchison particularly mentioned public transport as a priority, with the service often proving crucial to community development.
"Public transport is a social determinant of healthcare, education, opportunity and jobs. It's too important to get it wrong."
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
