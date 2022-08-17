Students at Murrumbidgee Regional High School have been learning about glass for National Science Week, culminating in a lunchtime demonstration of scientific glass-bending.
National Science Week for 2022 has focused on a theme of 'glass,' which has posed some difficulties in tying it into classes as many glass experiments are unsafe to get students involved in - leaving them having to watch rather than engage themselves.
"The theme this year is 'Glass: More than Meets the Eye' so we have students in all classes doing something different related to it ... Glass is tricky cause you can't do a lot, we can't manufacture it in class or anything," Carl Chirgwin, Head of science at MRHS said.
The difficulties haven't deterred teachers though, after they took a trip to the art gallery to be inspired by the Tom Moore exhibition.
While not able to teach students glassblowing or melting practically, theories are still able to be taught and demonstrated - with lab tech Ms Nicole Virago running a demonstration of glass-bending to keen students.
Ms Virago aptly bent heated glass around to create
"We've created swan necks, so when we do Louis Pasteur's experiment, we use these," Ms Virago said.
"Glass is one of the hardest ones to do anything with the kids. You've got to assess the risks."
Despite the setback of not getting students physically involved, Ms Virago said she was hopeful that Science Week had gotten more interested in further study.
"I'm hoping that there's some good kids that are coming through - I think the STEM program is helping a lot."
Students were suitably impressed, saying the demonstration had inspired further interest.
Chase Lee, a keen young scientific mind, said she had learnt a lot throughout the week.
"I was not aware that stronger glass was easier to melt than softer," she said.
"I enjoy science week because everyone is getting together do something cool and science-y - like bending glass by adding heat. A lot of students came in to watch people bend glass."
Jarod Harris, another keen student said he was especially excited by the transparency of glass, but admitted to a slight disappointment that he wasn't able to bend the glass himself.
"It's a solid that you can see through, that's really interesting ... I thought watching her and how she bent it was cool."
