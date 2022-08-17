While the first graders' chances of qualifying for finals have now been dashed, Yoogali SC's under 23s are still well in the hunt.
Heading into the weekend, they are sitting in fourth place, just four points ahead of Weston Molonglo, with four games remaining in the regular season.
Advertisement
Yoogali will return home this weekend and play their first of three home games to finish the season, which should see the under-23s in a strong position to hold onto their fourth-place position.
RELATED
This weekend will see Yoogali take on Canberra White Eagles, who currently occupy bottom place in the under 23s, and the home side will look to match their performance from their first clash with the Canberra side this season which saw them come away with a 3-0 victory.
For the first grade side, this weekend will be a chance to restore some pride after what was a heavy defeat last time out against Wagga City Wanderers. The first graders will take some solace from a 1-0 victory the last time the two sides met.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.