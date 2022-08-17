The DPC Roosters are preparing themselves for their charge to finals with their final round match with Yanco-Wamoon in Yanco on Sunday.
The Roosters are coming into this game off the back of the bye and will head into another bye for the first round of finals, having wrapped up the minor premiership.
Advertisement
It is a tricky period for the DPC side, but coach Ben Jeffery is confident his side is taking all the right steps to make sure they are in the right condition for finals.
"We will have to do a bit of extra training and make sure everyone is getting there and put the work in to make sure that we can cover those games off," he said.
"Obviously, games off aren't ideal, but it will give the guys a bit of extra time to recover, and hopefully with the couple of byes, it doesn't hurt us too much."
The Roosters will be without Joe Peato, Blake Carroll, Guy Thompson and Kyle Charles, but Jeffery was confident they would return in time for finals.
The one major concern is to Ben Vearing.
DPC are no strangers to having to deal with injuries this season, with the sides adaptability being one of their keys to success, according to their coach.
"With the injuries and stuff that we have had, the guys that we have called upon have been able to fill in really well," he said.
"There have been some times where we have been down on troops, and the boys have turned up, and there were a couple of games where we have been behind, and we have just been able to stick together."
RELATED
Another area where his side has improved has been their discipline
"Obviously it is a big thing in rugby league, and if you give away a heap of penalties, you lose the game, it's that simple," he said.
The Roosters will face a Yanco-Wamoon side who have nothing to lose as they look to end their difficult season on a high note.
Another side looking to end the season on a high note will be TLU Sharks when they make the trip to Griffith to take on Waratahs.
The Waratahs locked away their top five finish last weekend and will move into this week's game, hoping to leapfrog into fourth position and secure hosting rights for the minor semi-final.
West Wyalong currently occupies fourth position and will look to cement that place with a victory over the Black and Whites. That will be no easy task with the Panthers looking to head into the finals off the back of six straight wins.
In the final game, Leeton will look to put a damper on the Hay reunion celebrations as they look to secure a second-place finish while the Magpies will look to kick off celebrations.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.