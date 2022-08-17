The Area News
Subscriber

Griffith Blacks take on Ag Collage in SIRU first grade

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated August 17 2022 - 10:32am, first published 3:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The equation is a simple one for the Griffith Blacks in first grade this weekend, win and progress or lose and go home.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.