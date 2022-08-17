The equation is a simple one for the Griffith Blacks in first grade this weekend, win and progress or lose and go home.
The Blacks will head over to Wagga this weekend for their minor semi-final with Ag College knowing nothing other than a win will do.
Advertisement
"We have to win this otherwise, the season is over, and it would be very disappointing to finish where we are at the moment," Blacks coach Chris McGregor said.
The Blacks will welcome Oleni Ngungutau and Daniel Bozic, who both missed the meeting between the two sides a fortnight ago.
McGregor is facing a few tough decisions heading into the weekend, with almost a full squad available.
"We should nearly be close to full strength.It is actually a bit of a pain because I have decisions to make," he said.
"We have been carrying a lot of niggling injuries, but with the week off, we have been able to rest and recover."
RELATED
Having taken a tight win over the Aggies last weekend, McGregor feels his side can use that game as motivation as they look to keep their season alive.
"It was a gusty win, especially when we had four or five out, but they are always going to throw it at us, and with the forecast looking dry for the weekend, they will have a lot more opportunity to throw the ball around with their small mobile pack," he said.
"If we defend like we did last time we played them when they had 80 per cent of the ball, and we were able to hold them out, but we need to make sure our defence isn't staggered and that we are communicating well with each other."
If the Blacks needed any motivation heading into this weekend, if they win on the weekend, they will head to the preliminary final, which will be hosted at Exies Oval.
It will be a big weekend for the club as they have representation in four grades, with third grade kicking the day off at Conolly Rugby Park at 9.50am with a clash against Aggies in their minor semi-final.
Second grade will face Wagga City at 11.05am, with the ladies taking on CSU at 12.40pm, both sides have the second chance after finishing in the top two.
First grade's minor semi-final will kick off at around 1.45pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.