Hanwood will make their longest road trip of the season this weekend when they make their way to Young on Sunday.
The Griffith-based side are coming off the back of two weeks off after a competition bye followed by a washed-out round last weekend. While coach Jason Bertacco would have liked to see his side out on the park as they prepare for a finals charge he took the positives from the extra week off.
Advertisement
"We were pretty keen to get out there. Third grade got their run in on Saturday," he said.
"We would have had 12 fit for Sunday, so we weren't going to have a massive squad anyway, so it would have been nice to get out there, but it has now given those boys who were carrying little niggles who have been playing through them two weeks off."
With Young tendency to put a different side on the park when they are playing at home, Bertacco knows his side will need to be on their game to avoid a slip-up.
RELATED
"The thing we notice when we play Young is that they have a totally different team when we play them on their home deck," he said.
"They will be up and about for it, obviously, and we have never had an easy run against them, so to come up against them at home is going to be a massive challenge, and after having two weeks off, it is good to come into such a big game."
With three rounds before finals, Bertacco knows finding continuity will be key.
"We want to try and get as many people on deck as possible, both training and playing," he said. "We are in a good position, but we still don't know our best XI on how we attack things."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.