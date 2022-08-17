The Griffith Swans will look to end their season with four points this weekend when they play host to Narrandera at Exies Oval on Saturday.
The Swans have found their stride in recent weeks and will be looking to finish the season with three wins in their last four games and double their points total from last season.
A victory this weekend for the Griffith side could also see them rise into sixth position to finish the season, which would be good reward for a young side who has had to endure some difficult results this year.
In the meeting between the two sides earlier this year, it was the Eagles who were able to come away with a 14-point win in Narrandera.
If the Swans are to qualify for the reserve grade final, then they will need to pick up the win against Narrandera, and with the Lions having the bye, they will leapfrog them into the top five.
The under 17.5s will get the action underway at 10.30am, with them still a chance to take out the minor premiership if they beat Narrandera and Turvey Park slip up against Mangoplah.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
