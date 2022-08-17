Chris Barbagallo entered race 8 just 1 point ahead of Adrian Baird, both ran a PB for this course, but the points margin extended to 16 in Barbagallo's favour when the results were in.
Barbagallo (35m40s) posted the fastest male time for the 7.6km long course and was the 1st across the mat, followed by Michael Johns then Digby Jones.
Advertisement
Baird's 6th placing gained him 25 points whereas 1st place gains 40 points. Mia Stockwell (41m10s) in 7th place was the fastest female.
With the short course trophy secured Thomas Callcut eased back for a relaxing run finishing 12th but still leading the Tour de Hill by 69 points.
Short course line honours went to Callum Vecchio, joining him on the podium was Milly Aitkin and Nate Mingay.
Placing 34th Anna Price-Taylor and 35th Warwick Date were not a reflection of their athletic ability rather a desire to explore parts of the Hill off the beaten track, both covered more territory than the standard 3km.
The Feral committee met last Monday and eight applications to join the Feral's were endorsed.
Welcome Shanna Kissell, Milly Aitken, Javier Agostino, Gaby McTaggart, Ben McTaggart, Pamela Fuente, Ben Douglas and Isabel Bruekeri.
RELATED
It was also determined that this year's Lakesview Classic run on August 27th will commence at Myall Park and finish at Nericon.
Next week the surfer competition concludes and Feral's will be treated to refreshments, firepit and a sausage sizzle after the run.
To make it a whole club event the short course runners will have an extra 20 minutes added to their handicap. This will ensure both short and long course runners finish together and enjoying the post run activities together.
The Feral's meet at the green water tower opposite pioneer park for a 4:30pm start. Some people chose to run, and others enjoy a walk and a chat, either way all are welcome to join us.
New members are always welcome.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.