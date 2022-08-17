The Area News

Griffith Feral Joggers Surfer Competition race eight

By Ron Anson
Updated August 17 2022 - 1:37am, first published 1:09am
Chris Barbagallo entered race 8 just 1 point ahead of Adrian Baird, both ran a PB for this course, but the points margin extended to 16 in Barbagallo's favour when the results were in.

