The Waratahs Tigers have made quite the impact off the field after the final total from their charity day was announced.
The club held fundraising in June as part of their Michelle Donavan round, which remembers a club stalwart who passed away in 2019 and gave a lot of her time towards both the junior and senior Waratahs club alongside her husband Rob.
The club were able to present Griffith Can Assist with $4000 raised from raffles held on the memorial day.
Griffith Can Assist's Ron Anson was thrilled with the money received.
"We are always grateful for any donation, and this is a fantastic effort from the Waratahs," he said.
"Only yesterday (Friday), I had an 88-year-old man come into the Can Assist office, and he said he had never had charity in his life, but his wife had cancer, and she had to get to Sydney, and I was able to say we can do that, and then I asked where are you staying, and he said he hadn't worked that out and we organised that.
"This $4000 helps people when they are in need and when you are 88, you don't need those extra burdens."
Mr Anson feels donations such as this help to take some of the 'bricks' of people in their time of need.
"I always think of when someone is burdened with cancer they come into the office and they look like they have a backpack full of bricks on," he said.
"I can't take the backpack off because that is the doctors' job, but I can reach in and take some of the bricks out, and that takes away some of the burdens and helps them out immensely."
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
