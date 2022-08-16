The Area News
Subscriber

Waratahs Tigers donate $4000 to Griffith Can Assist raised on Michelle Donavan Memorial Day

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated August 16 2022 - 7:31am, first published 12:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Waratahs Tigers have made quite the impact off the field after the final total from their charity day was announced.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.