The Area News
Subscriber

Griffith Swans pick up clean sweep against Coolamon in RFL Netball League

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated August 16 2022 - 4:55am, first published 4:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Griffith Swans had a strong showing on court at Kindra Park on Saturday when they took on Coolamon in the RFL Netball League.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.