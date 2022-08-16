The Griffith Swans had a strong showing on court at Kindra Park on Saturday when they took on Coolamon in the RFL Netball League.
The Swans A grade side were able to pick up a much-needed win if they are to stay in the top three with GGGM breathing down their necks in fourth.
The 46-37 victory for the Griffith side means they have now booked their place in the major semi-final with the Lions having the bye, and picking up no points, in the final round.
The Swans A reserve side are still in the hunt for a top three finish heading into the final round after coming away with a commanding 66-30 victory.
Griffith will be hoping to pick up a win against Narrandera this weekend and hope that Turvey Park falls to Mangoplah CUE.
B Grade is another side hoping results go their way heading into the final round if they are to reach the top three after a 59-18 victory over the Rovers.
The Tigers are one point ahead of the Swans heading into the final round, with the Swans taking on eighth-placed Narrandera while Wagga host second-placed Leeton-Whitton.
C Grade look destined to take part in the final series this season after coming away with a 45-19 win over Coolamon and now just need a win over the last-placed Eagles to take fifth off the Lions.
The under-17s will need results to go their way in the final round as they are level with the Goannas only outside the top five on percentage.
The Swans were able to take a 54-25 victory over the Rovers and will need to do similar to the Eagles at home this weekend and hope that Mangoplah loses to second-placed Turvey Park.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
