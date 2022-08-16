The Area News
Subscriber

Griffith FC take on Canberra Croatia in National Premier League Boys

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated August 16 2022 - 7:29am, first published 1:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Griffith FC was able to pick up two wins from their clash with Canberra Croatia at Ted Scobie Oval on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.