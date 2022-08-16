Griffith FC was able to pick up two wins from their clash with Canberra Croatia at Ted Scobie Oval on Saturday.
In a high-scoring clash in the under 13s, Griffith FC has almost assured their place inside the top four.
The home side was able to take the lead when Salvatore Alampi found the back of the net in the 12th minute, but two goals before the break saw Canberra Croatia take a 2-1 lead into the break.
As time wound down, William Johns scored at the hour mark while Beau Wikitera struck five minutes later to see Griffith FC take a 3-2 victory.
A win against Canberra for the under 14s, and they were guaranteed a spot in finals.
Goals to Orlando Guidolin and Christian Dall'Est either side of halftime gave the Griffith side a 2-0 victory, and with the three points, they are now 10 points clear with three games remaining.
Goals to Stefan Donadel and Riley Knight weren't enough for the under 16s as they fell to a 4-2 defeat.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
