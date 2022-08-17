The Area News
Three Griffith wine brands were each awarded gold medal standards for their shiraz products at the 2022 KPMG Sydney Royal Wine Show

Updated August 17 2022 - 10:07am, first published 1:30am
GOLDEN DROP: Dee Vine Estate senior winemaker Danny Toaldo (right) says the gold medal standard means a lot after a difficult couple of years. PHOTO:

Griffith winemakers have continued the LGA's reputation as one of Australia's leading winemaking centres with three hometown companies claiming awards at the KPMG Sydney Royal Wine Show.

