Griffith winemakers have continued the LGA's reputation as one of Australia's leading winemaking centres with three hometown companies claiming awards at the KPMG Sydney Royal Wine Show.
De Bortoli Wines took home the International Guest Judge Annual Prize for its 2021 Arneis, as well as Gold Medal Standard for its 2018 Shiraz and Black Noble dessert wine.
Willbriggie-based Nugan Estate also took home a gold medal standard for its 2020 Cookoothama Shiraz, while the Beelbangera-based Dee Vine Estate claimed the same award for its D-reserve Shiraz.
Dee Vine Estate senior winemaker Danny Toaldo said the win was a "good surprise" and a privilege.
"It shows good results for all the work we've put in," he said. "It's been hard with the China tariffs, but these awards ease the pain. It's a good achievement for the company."
Nugan Estate owner and general manager Matthew Nugan was equally enthusiastic about the win.
"The guys in the winemaking team have done a great job," Mr Nugan said. "We've won big awards before, but having a local product win a big prize is always great."
Mr Nugan said he was planning to continue exhibiting his 2020 Cookoothama Shiraz at upcoming wine shows.
The KPMG Sydney Royal Wine Show is an annual event run by the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW which showcases and celebrates the best wines in Australia.
This year over 1800 wines were submitted from which only 134 were awarded a Gold Medal Standard.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
