The Area News
Subscriber

A state government inquiry into water trading held a public hearing in Griffith on August 16

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated August 16 2022 - 7:40am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HEARING: The inquiry set up the hearing in the Griffith Regional Theatre's "Burley Griffin Room." PHOTO: Cai Holroyd

Irrigators, shareholders and politicians gathered at the Griffith Regional Theatre to investigate the water trading market in a public hearing - inquiring into the origins and operations of the market in New South Wales.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.